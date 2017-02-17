Unfair to blame Kabul for supporting ...

Unfair to blame Kabul for supporting terrorism: Afghanistan's Chief Executive

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kabul [Afghanistan], Feb. 20 : Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has said it is unfair to accuse Kabul of supporting terrorism and violence as the country itself is a victim of terrorism. He made these remarks during the Council of Ministers' meeting on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr Rshermr 36,222
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC