UN: Afghan civilian casualties rose 3...

UN: Afghan civilian casualties rose 3 percent in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan's conflict rise by 3 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year, the U.N. mission said in its annual report released Monday. The U.N. 2016 Annual Report on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in Afghanistan was released Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 56 min Patriot AKA Bozo 35,895
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,518 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC