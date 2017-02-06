UN: Afghan civilian casualties rose 3 percent in 2016
The number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan's conflict rise by 3 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year, the U.N. mission said in its annual report released Monday. The U.N. 2016 Annual Report on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in Afghanistan was released Monday.
