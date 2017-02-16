UAE ambassador wounded in Afghanistan...

UAE ambassador wounded in Afghanistan bombing dies

In this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, file photo released by Emirates News Agency, WAM, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visits Juma Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, who was injured in the Kandahar terrorist attack at Al Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates says its ambassador to Afghanistan has died after sustaining injuries in the January bombing that claimed the lives of five of his compatriots.

