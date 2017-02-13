U.S. investigating reports that airst...

U.S. investigating reports that airstrikes in Afghanistan killed 18 civilians

The airstrikes occurred Feb. 9 and 10 in Sangin, a heavily contested district in Helmand province where U.S. forces have been offering increased support to Afghan soldiers seeking to dislodge Taliban militants. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said over the weekend that "initial inquiries suggest that the airstrikes killed at least 18 civilians, nearly all women and children."

Chicago, IL

