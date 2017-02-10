Trump says he wants to 'win' in Afgha...

Trump says he wants to 'win' in Afghanistan. But what will that take?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

President Trump promised troops in Afghanistan the night of his inauguration that "we're going to win," but keeping that promise will take more than just a military strategy, experts said. Trump, speaking via video chat to troops deployed to Afghanistan at an inaugural ball for the military last month, said that he is with them "a 1,000 percent" and stressed that the U.S. will emerge from the 15-plus year conflict victorious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Feb 6 Into The Night 35,897
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan '17 Kar 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC