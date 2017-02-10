Trump says he wants to 'win' in Afghanistan. But what will that take?

President Trump promised troops in Afghanistan the night of his inauguration that "we're going to win," but keeping that promise will take more than just a military strategy, experts said. Trump, speaking via video chat to troops deployed to Afghanistan at an inaugural ball for the military last month, said that he is with them "a 1,000 percent" and stressed that the U.S. will emerge from the 15-plus year conflict victorious.

