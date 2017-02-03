Tributes paid to military dog who saved countless lives sniffing out...
A military dog who saved countless lives and won a medal for sniffing out Taliban booby-trap bombs has died. Mick, 43, who lost a foot to an IED in Afghanistan, battled back to health so he could adopt Memphis when he retired from the forces in 2014.
