Top US general: 'Shortfall of a few thousand' troops in Afghanistan
FEBRUARY 09: U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support of United States Forces, testifies during a hearing before Senate Armed Services Committee February 9, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|12 hr
|damon6
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Into The Night
|35,897
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan '17
|Kar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC