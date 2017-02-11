Top US general says more troops neede...

Top US general says more troops needed in Afghanistan

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said Thursday that he needs a "few thousand" more troops to better accomplish a key part of the mission in the war-torn country and complained that Russian meddling there is complicating the counterterror fight.

