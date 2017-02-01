Top Islamic State leader killed in Af...

Top Islamic State leader killed in Afghanistan

Kabul, Feb 1 A senior leader of the Islamic State jihadist group was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, a media report said on Wednesday. Shahid Omar was killed early on Wednesday in a drone strike conducted by foreign forces in Afghanistan, Khaama Press news agency reported, quoting Nangarhar government officials.

