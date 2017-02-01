'They destroyed my life': Worker born...

'They destroyed my life': Worker born in Afghanistan accused of being a terrorist

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

It was being forced to work in a confined wire-fenced "cage" that finally pushed Mohd Younas Karzi to the edge. After a co-worker taunted the Toll Holdings' dockhand, calling him a terrorist because he was born in Afghanistan, Mr Karzi's bosses isolated him from other workers for his own protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Feb 1 Into The Night 35,882
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,543,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC