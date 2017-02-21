The woman who washes the dead

13 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

In the large one-room container in the quiet cemetery of Kato Tritos, a small town several kilometres from the capital of Lesbos, Warda Alkenawy prepares for the ritual body washing. The 35-year-old Palestinian Bedouin from Herat, Israel, is a social worker and accidental washer of the dead who has been on the island since September 2015 - at the height of the mass influx of refugees .

Chicago, IL

