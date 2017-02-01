The Kite Runner cast speak out against Trump's immigration ban
Cast members of West End show The Kite Runner have made an onstage plea for "solidarity" and "compassion" after US President Donald Trump's ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. They told the audience that it was "incumbent" upon them as a cast from a range of ethnic backgrounds to "speak out against such actions" and divisive politics.
