Terrorists using Afghan refugees as facilitators in attacks: Nisar Ali

A man mourns the death of a relative who was killed in a suicide blast at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi also known as the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine on Thursday evening in Sehwan Sharif Pakistan's southern Sindh province Pakistan's highest ranking foreign ministry official says neighbor Afghanistan has ignored repeated demands to take action against militants targeting Pakistan from sanctuaries on its soil following a horrific attack on a shrine that killed dozens. He said that if such statements would continue, he would bring all the facts and figures regarding security of Sehwan Sharif Shrine before the people of Sindh and the country.

