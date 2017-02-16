Taranaki helicopter flying ace's tribute to crashed pilot amid Christchurch Port Hills blaze
Taranaki helicopter flying ace Alan Beck has paid tribute to an ex-SAS war hero who was killed in an air crash while battling the fires ravaging Christchurch's Port Hills. Beck, of Eltham's Beck Helicopters, had been fighting the Hastings fire since Monday when he was seconded to the South Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.
