Taliban shadow governor killed, claims Afghanistan

Kabul, Feb 26 : Afghanistan security forces have killed 21 militants, including Taliban's appointed governor for Urozgan province and a local commander, while conducting joined offensive operations, officials said on Sunday. During the past 24 hour, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducted joined offensive operations in order to protect lives and properties of people also defeating the insurgents in different parts of the country that as a result, 21 insurgents including Talibans appointed governor for Urozgan province and a local commander killed , 23 wounded and 1 other arrested, Afghanistans Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.