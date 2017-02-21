Taliban overruns Afghan district wher...

Taliban overruns Afghan district where al Qaeda ran training camps

Read more: The Long War Journal

The Taliban claimed it "completely liberated" the district center for Shorabak in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar earlier today. Shorabak was the site of a massive al Qaeda training camp that was assaulted and destroyed by US forces in Oct. 2015.

Chicago, IL

