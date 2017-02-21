Taliban overruns Afghan district where al Qaeda ran training camps
The Taliban claimed it "completely liberated" the district center for Shorabak in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar earlier today. Shorabak was the site of a massive al Qaeda training camp that was assaulted and destroyed by US forces in Oct. 2015.
Comments
Discussions
