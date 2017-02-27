Taliban leader behind Kiwi deaths killed

Taliban leader behind Kiwi deaths killed

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A notorious Taliban commander behind the killing of New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan has died in a shootout with Afghani security forces. Haji Abdullah Gardande, an insurgent leader in the Bamyan province where New Zealand Defence Force troops were based for 12 years, was killed on Sunday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 27 min chazmo 36,590
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC