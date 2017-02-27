Taliban kill 12 Afghan police with si...

Taliban kill 12 Afghan police with silenced weapons

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Taliban fighters in the southern Afghan province of Helmand attacked a checkpoint with silenced weapons and hand grenades early on Tuesday killing 12 policemen and stealing weapons and ammunition, officials said. But a provincial official said that it could be an insider attack as one of the guards was still missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 9 min A Very Good Point 36,607
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC