Taliban kill 12 Afghan police with silenced weapons
Taliban fighters in the southern Afghan province of Helmand attacked a checkpoint with silenced weapons and hand grenades early on Tuesday killing 12 policemen and stealing weapons and ammunition, officials said. But a provincial official said that it could be an insider attack as one of the guards was still missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 min
|A Very Good Point
|36,607
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC