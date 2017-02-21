Taliban claims it downed Afghan helic...

Taliban claims it downed Afghan helicopter

The Afghan Taliban claimed it shot down an Afghan military helicopter in Kunduz yesterday as it was returning from an operation in the neighboring province of Takhar. Afghan officials later claimed that the helicopter made an "emergency landing" after encountering mechanical problems.

