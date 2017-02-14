Synthetic drugs are making headway in Afghanistan, UN agency reports
After spending eight-months gathering information on drugs known locally as 'glass,' 'tears of love or 'sheesha,' the UN Office on Drugs and Crime concluded that "there are strong indications that methamphetamine use is establishing itself among opiate users, which are already one of the most vulnerable parts of Afghan society." "The report comes in a timely fashion, adding another layer of understanding to the very complex Afghan drugs situation," said UNODC's Director of Public Affairs, Jean-Luc Lemahieu.
