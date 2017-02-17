Suicide bombers kill 5 outside court ...

Suicide bombers kill 5 outside court in northwest Pakistan

A group of suicide bombers struck outside a courthouse in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least five people in an attack claimed by a Taliban splinter group. The attack was the latest in a wave of militant assaults across the troubled country that has killed over 100 people since last week.

