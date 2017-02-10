Suicide bomber kills 7, wounds 20 in ...

Suicide bomber kills 7, wounds 20 in Afghanistan

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A suicide bomber kills seven people and wounds 20 others outside a bank in the capital city of Afghanistan's Helmand province on February 11, 2017. A suicide bomber killed seven people and wounded 20 others outside a bank in the capital city of Afghanistan's Helmand province today, the governor's office said.

