Soldier welcomes Afghan translator to US with bear hug
A soldier welcomed his Afghan interpreter to the United States after buying him a plane ticket to ensure he would get in quickly amid concerns the Trump administration may expand its travel ban to Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|35,897
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan '17
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC