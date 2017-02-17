Ski resort razed by the Taliban lifts Pakistan's domestic tourism

Ski resort razed by the Taliban lifts...

Atop the piste of Malam Jabba in Pakistan's once dangerous Swat Valley, skiers schuss downhill, a new Chinese-built chairlift ferries tourists to the peak, and a luxury hotel is under construction to replace one torched by the Taliban. The Taliban declared skiing "un-Islamic" during their 2007-2009 reign of terror over Swat, but improved security in recent years has allowed ski tourism to re-emerge on Malam Jabba, a hill station in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Chicago, IL

