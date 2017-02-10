Senior IS commander killed in Afghani...

Senior IS commander killed in Afghanistan

A leading commander of Islamic State militant group has been killed following a joint operation in Afghanistan, the country's Interior Ministry said on Friday. "Qari Moneb, a prominent commander of Daesh , has been killed during an anti-terrorism joint operation carried out by Afghan National Security and Defense Forces and Resolute Support troops," the ministry said in a statement.

