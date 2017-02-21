Russia's new game in Afghanistan

Russia's new game in Afghanistan

A resurgent Russia is making new inroads into Afghanistan , not in the way the former USSR did, but by aligning itself with some of the very extremists whose leaders were involved in the defeat of the Soviet Union's decade-long invasion of Afghanistan. In December 2016, Moscow disclosed its contacts with the Taliban , the group that is intent on toppling the Afghan government.

