Roadside bomb kills 3 paramilitary soldiers in NW Pakistan

17 hrs ago

Pakistan's military says a roadside bomb attack has killed three paramilitary soldiers in the South Waziristan tribal region near the Afghan border. A military statement Monday said the three men were wounded during a search and cordon operation in the Zarmilan area late Sunday night and later died at a hospital.

