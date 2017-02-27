Representatives of Afghan university ...

Representatives of Afghan university at BHOS

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Prospects of development of cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and Kabul Polytechnic University were discussed at a meeting of BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov with the university teachers and Senior Manager for Associate Degree Programs of the US Agency for International Development Hasan Aslami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 min A Very Good Point 36,607
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC