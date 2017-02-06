Refugees beg UNHCR Jakarta staff to decide their fate
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Jakarta: Mohammad Akbar arrived in Indonesia four years ago with two other friends but even after receiving confirmation of his refugee status a year later, he still has no idea which country he will be resettled in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,895
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC