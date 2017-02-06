Refugees beg UNHCR Jakarta staff to d...

Refugees beg UNHCR Jakarta staff to decide their fate

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Jakarta: Mohammad Akbar arrived in Indonesia four years ago with two other friends but even after receiving confirmation of his refugee status a year later, he still has no idea which country he will be resettled in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 35,895
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC