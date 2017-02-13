Protester arrested outside D.C. schoo...

Protester arrested outside D.C. school is Afghan refugee

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The man arrested at Friday's protest of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos's visit to a middle school has been identified as a 32-year-old who lives in Northwest Washington and faces charges of assault on a police officer and failure to obey a lawful order. Bilal A. Askaryar has been freed from the D.C. jail and has a hearing scheduled March 17 on the misdemeanor charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... 15 min Pepper 2
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 29 min RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 1
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Feb 6 Into The Night 35,897
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC