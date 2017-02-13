Protester arrested outside D.C. school is Afghan refugee
The man arrested at Friday's protest of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos's visit to a middle school has been identified as a 32-year-old who lives in Northwest Washington and faces charges of assault on a police officer and failure to obey a lawful order. Bilal A. Askaryar has been freed from the D.C. jail and has a hearing scheduled March 17 on the misdemeanor charges.
