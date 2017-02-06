Prosecutors: Bergdahl to get fair tri...

Prosecutors: Bergdahl to get fair trial despite Trump jabs - Mon, 06 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

President Donald Trump's campaign-trail condemnation of Bowe Bergdahl - the Army sergeant charged with desertion while serving in Afghanistan - won't prevent the soldier from getting a fair trial, according to military prosecutors. Prosecutors are seeking to rebuff Bergdahl's assertion that Trump violated his constitutional rights to due process when, as a presidential contender, Trump called Bergdahl a "traitor" and made other disparaging remarks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 9 hr Into The Night 35,897
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC