President Trump's Call with President Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
President Trump today spoke with President Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and emphasized the ongoing importance of the U.S.-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership and his support for the National Unity Government. The leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the bilateral relationship in areas such as security, counterterrorism cooperation, and economic development.
