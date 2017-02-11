President Trump's Call with President...

President Trump's Call with President Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Holtville Tribune

President Trump today spoke with President Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and emphasized the ongoing importance of the U.S.-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership and his support for the National Unity Government. The leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the bilateral relationship in areas such as security, counterterrorism cooperation, and economic development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Holtville Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... 8 hr damon6 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Feb 6 Into The Night 35,897
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan '17 Kar 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC