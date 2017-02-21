President grants 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students
ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday awarded 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students under a project of the Higher Education Commission . The ceremony was held at the Pak-China Centre in Islamabad and was attended by Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, HEC Chairman Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Afghan ambassador and other dignitaries.
