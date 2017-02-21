President grants 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday awarded 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students under a project of the Higher Education Commission . The ceremony was held at the Pak-China Centre in Islamabad and was attended by Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, HEC Chairman Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Afghan ambassador and other dignitaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.