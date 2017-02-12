Pakistan demands Afghanistan to hand over militants1 hour ago
Islamabad, Feb 17: Pakistan army today handed over to Afghanistan a list of 76 wanted terrorists hiding there, demanding immediate action or their extradition. Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that an "official" of Afghan embassy was called to the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the seat of military power.
