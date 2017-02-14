Pakistan: 130 terrorists killed, 350 ...

Pakistan: 130 terrorists killed, 350 arrested in anti-terror drive

More than 130 suspected terrorists have been killed and over 350 people, mostly Afghans, arrested in Pakistan as part of a nationwide crackdown by security forces following a string of suicide bombings in the country. At least 15 terrorists were killed in another targeted strike by the Pakistani forces across the Afghan border today, Geo News reported.

