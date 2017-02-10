Over 200 kg explosives seized in Afghanistan
Kabul, Feb 12 - Over 200 kg explosives were seized by the Afghan National Police in Kunduz province, a police official said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, the ANP intercepted a vehicle on the outskirts of Kunduz city and recovered 210 kg of explosives late Saturday night, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.
