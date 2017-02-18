New Zealand wildfire sees 1000 evacua...

New Zealand wildfire sees 1000 evacuated from Christchurch

A wildfire has destroyed at least 11 homes and forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 people in New Zealand's Christchurch city, authorities said on Thursday. John Mackie, the civil defense controller for Christchurch, said about 130 firefighters on the ground assisted by more than a dozen helicopters had stopped the fire from encroaching further into the city.

Chicago, IL

