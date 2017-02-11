NATO checking report that US airstrik...

NATO checking report that US airstrikes killed 22 Afghan civilians

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The NATO mission in Afghanistan has opened a preliminary investigation into reports that 22 civilians were killed in recent US airstrikes in the southern province of Helmand, military officials said Saturday. Elders from the Sangin district, the scene of heavy fighting in recent weeks, with the Taliban blowing up Afghan army posts there, have said that multiple US airstrikes early Friday killed nearly two dozen civilians, including several women and children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Feb 6 Into The Night 35,897
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan '17 Kar 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC