NATO checking report that US airstrikes killed 22 Afghan civilians

The NATO mission in Afghanistan has opened a preliminary investigation into reports that 22 civilians were killed in recent US airstrikes in the southern province of Helmand, military officials said Saturday. Elders from the Sangin district, the scene of heavy fighting in recent weeks, with the Taliban blowing up Afghan army posts there, have said that multiple US airstrikes early Friday killed nearly two dozen civilians, including several women and children.

