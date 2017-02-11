NATO checking report that US airstrikes killed 22 Afghan civilians
The NATO mission in Afghanistan has opened a preliminary investigation into reports that 22 civilians were killed in recent US airstrikes in the southern province of Helmand, military officials said Saturday. Elders from the Sangin district, the scene of heavy fighting in recent weeks, with the Taliban blowing up Afghan army posts there, have said that multiple US airstrikes early Friday killed nearly two dozen civilians, including several women and children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Into The Night
|35,897
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan '17
|Kar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC