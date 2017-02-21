Mystery deepens over Chinese forces i...

Mystery deepens over Chinese forces in Afghanistan

7 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

A mystery over recent sightings of Chinese military vehicles patrolling inside Afghanistan deepened last week as Beijing denied its troops were in Afghanistan but confirmed it was undertaking "joint counter-terrorism operations" with Kabul. The disclosure comes as China steps up its involvement with its western neighbour amid a gradual withdrawal by US forces from the war-ravaged country.

