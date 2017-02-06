'Mad Dog' U.S. defence secretary says...

'Mad Dog' U.S. defence secretary says he has a soft spot for Canadian troops

A first meeting between Donald Trump's defence secretary and his Canadian counterpart began well on Monday - so well that, within just a few seconds, there was already talk of kissing and hugging. Newly sworn-in U.S. defence secretary James Mattis says he's so grateful for Canadian soldiers in Afghanistan he could have smooched them on sight.

Chicago, IL

