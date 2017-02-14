Lahore blast: 40 Afghans arrested, probe team formed
Lahore, Feb 15 - Authorities in Pakistan have formed a joint investigation team to probe Monday's suicide blast here that killed more than a dozen people. The police also arrested at least 43 suspects, mostly Afghan nationals, media reported on Wednesday.
