Kerala jihadist believed killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar district

Hafesudheen, a resident of Padanna in Kerala's Kasaragod who turned 24 last year, was part of a group of at least 25 Kerala residents known to have travelled together to Nangarhar. The family of Hafesudheen Theke Koleth, a Kerala resident believed to have left the country to live in Islamic State-controlled territory in Afghanistan's war-torn Nangarhar district, has received information that he has been killed, police and intelligence sources have told The Indian Express.

