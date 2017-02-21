Kerala jihadist believed killed in Af...

Kerala jihadist believed killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar district

6 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Hafesudheen, a resident of Padanna in Kerala's Kasaragod who turned 24 last year, was part of a group of at least 25 Kerala residents known to have travelled together to Nangarhar. The family of Hafesudheen Theke Koleth, a Kerala resident believed to have left the country to live in Islamic State-controlled territory in Afghanistan's war-torn Nangarhar district, has received information that he has been killed, police and intelligence sources have told The Indian Express.

Chicago, IL

