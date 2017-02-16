Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi dies ...

Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi dies after Afghan blast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

File: Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, centre, has died of wounds sustained in the Kandahar attack [UAE Embassy in Kabul/AP] The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Afghanistan died on Wednesday of wounds sustained in a bomb attack in Kandahar last month that also killed five Emirati aid workers, the UAE's foreign ministry announced. "With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn the martyr of the nation and his duty, the righteous son Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, who gave his pure soul for the sake of humanity," the ministry said in a statement quoted by official news agency WAM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 9 hr Into The Night 35,923
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Wed RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC