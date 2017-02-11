Islamic State claims suicide attack o...

Islamic State claims suicide attack outside Afghanistan's supreme court

Read more: The Long War Journal

The Islamic State took credit for yesterday's suicide attack outside of Afghanistan's supreme court which killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more. The attack was executed by a Tajik fighter, the group claimed.

