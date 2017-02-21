ISIS Suicide Bomber Is Released From Gitmo Prison - QUICKLY Becomes A Millionaire [VIDEO]
Let me get this straight Ronald Fiddler aka Jamal al-Harith was captured by us in 2002 while being buds with the Taliban and al Qaeda in Afghanistan. He was in Gitmo for two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 min
|chazmo
|36,475
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC