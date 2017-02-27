IS commander killed in N. Afghanistan

Four militants loyal to the Islamic State group including notorious commander Qari Qudrat were killed in the northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan on Monday, provincial police chief Rahmatullah Turkistani said. "Acting on tip off, units of police laid ambush against IS fighters in Qushtapa district today morning as a result four insurgents including IS notorious commander for Jawzjan province Mullah Qudrat were killed," Turkistani told Xinhua.

