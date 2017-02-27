IS commander killed in N. Afghanistan
Four militants loyal to the Islamic State group including notorious commander Qari Qudrat were killed in the northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan on Monday, provincial police chief Rahmatullah Turkistani said. "Acting on tip off, units of police laid ambush against IS fighters in Qushtapa district today morning as a result four insurgents including IS notorious commander for Jawzjan province Mullah Qudrat were killed," Turkistani told Xinhua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 min
|Rshermr
|36,584
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC