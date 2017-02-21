'IRA's policy was to cover up rape an...

'IRA's policy was to cover up rape and child abuse'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Senior former policeman says the IRA covered for rapists and child abusers to prevent Catholics from talking to his officers, writes Jim Cusack William Matchett was one of the top police intelligence officers during the later stages of the conflict in the North during which time, he said, the IRA was crushed by the RUC and Garda and had no option but to give up its "struggle". William Matchett was one of the top police intelligence officers during the later stages of the conflict in the North during which time, he said, the IRA was crushed by the RUC and Garda and had no option but to give up its "struggle".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 hr chazmo 36,535
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,155,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC