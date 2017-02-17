How an Afghan refugee's path to freedom took another twist in France
When Mark MacKinnon reported on the story of Mikahil Akbary last fall, he had found a tentative new home in Switzerland, and was holding fast to his dream of a life, one day, in Canada. Then, the winds of fate began to blow once more Mikahil Akbary, an Afghan refugee profiled by The Globe's Mark MacKinnon in 2015, lives in France now after his asylum case was rejected by Switzerland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,973
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Wed
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC