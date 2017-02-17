How an Afghan refugee's path to freed...

How an Afghan refugee's path to freedom took another twist in France

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

When Mark MacKinnon reported on the story of Mikahil Akbary last fall, he had found a tentative new home in Switzerland, and was holding fast to his dream of a life, one day, in Canada. Then, the winds of fate began to blow once more Mikahil Akbary, an Afghan refugee profiled by The Globe's Mark MacKinnon in 2015, lives in France now after his asylum case was rejected by Switzerland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 min Patriot AKA Bozo 35,973
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Wed RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,622 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC