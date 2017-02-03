Helping refugees rebuild new lives in America
In the time he sets aside for reading, Matt Makowski likes to read about foreign policy, politics, economics and investing. All of that knowledge likely helps him in his volunteer work, especially now as the head of the San Diego chapter of No One Left Behind, a non-profit that helps military interpreters from Iraq and Afghanistan who have Special Immigrant Visas resettle in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
