Helicopter pilot killed fighting Christchurch fire an ex-SAS soldier
The helicopter pilot who died helping fight the Port Hills fire near Christchurch yesterday was an ex-SAS serviceman injured in battle. Waimakariri local David Steven Askin, 38, was killed in a chopper crash near the Sugarloaf carpark just after 2pm, police have confirmed this morning.
