Helicopter pilot killed fighting Chri...

Helicopter pilot killed fighting Christchurch fire an ex-SAS soldier

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The helicopter pilot who died helping fight the Port Hills fire near Christchurch yesterday was an ex-SAS serviceman injured in battle. Waimakariri local David Steven Askin, 38, was killed in a chopper crash near the Sugarloaf carpark just after 2pm, police have confirmed this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 min WHAT 35,901
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 7 hr Mikey 4
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... 13 hr Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC